Hoover High School Student To play on Russian National Lacrosse Team

Ziven and his sister Sasha, who were both adopted from Khabarovsk, Russia

Making a varsity Lacrosse team in High School is a big deal. Making it onto a national team however, is much more unusual.

But that’s just what Ziven Fowler did.

The 17 year old has been chosen to play on the Russian National Lacrosse team at the upcoming world championship games in Israel.

He qualified, because he was adopted from Russia as a baby and maintains dual citizenship.

“I was adopted from Russia when I was 10 months old and I have been living in hoover ever since,” says Ziven.

He’s excelled here too. He is on the varsity lacrosse team at Hoover High School and the bowling team, and was recently elected vice president of the Student Government Association.

His passion for Lacrosse started years ago.

“I grew up playing baseball through 5th grade. My best friend played lacrosse and in the 5th grade I said ‘hey, Dad instead of playing fall ball can I play lacrosse?’ It turned into spring and I said I don’t think I want to play spring baseball…. And never looked back.”

For his dad, it was a bit of a shock.

“I grew up playing baseball and I can remember when Ziven first came to me and mentioned he wanted to play lacrosse and I didn’t really know what lacrosse that was,” says Father Rob Fowler. “He told me he wanted to give up baseball and inside I probably felt like I had been punched in the gut at first”

But that quickly changed.

“Lacrosse is like no other sport. Baseball you sit a whole lot and you watch your kid play a little bit here and there. But in Lacrosse it's constant. A lot of hitting its running its dodging. A lot of skill involved, a lot of speed involved. There is never a dull moment when you're watching lacrosse. That's pretty exciting,” says Rob.

That’s why Zevin likes it too.

“I like that it’s a lot of sports put together. It has the physically of football, it has the rolls of basketball. It has the running of soccer and they all form together to make one sport. I find that interesting,” says Zevin.

When Zevin heard he could qualify for the Russian team, he emailed The President of the Russian Lacrosse Federation is Eugene Arkhipov, who in turn contacted the team’s assistant coach, who happens to be in Birmingham.

“When we heard that there was a player in Alabama I was really excited. I went out and watched hoover play at Birmingham southern a couple of weeks ago and saw we had a player that could contribute to the Team,” says coach Dan Willson. He is the assistant coach of the Russian team and the Men’s club Lacrosse coach at UAB.

The World Lacrosse Championship will be held in Netanya, Israel July 12-21st. It’s like the Olympics, in that the games are held every four years, and the way the games are played.

“It’s like Olympic play, all the teams assigned to a pool and how well you do within the pool determines your ranking within the bracket,” explains Willson.

Ziven, his parents, and his little sister, who was also adopted from Russia, will all be going to Israel for the championship. His family is more than proud.

“My wife and I were talking how this is something that is beyond anything that either one of us ever imagined ourselves doing. So getting to see your kid do it is pretty exciting,” says Rob.

Ziven says he won’t let them down.

“I really appreciate the opportunity I have been given to play for the Russian national team and I am going to work really hard.”

