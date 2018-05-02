FIRST ALERT: Chance of rain by the weekend

We have above-average temperatures this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Highs today reached the mid-80s - just a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

The weather looks great for those in Shelby County that are heading to the Oak Mountain State Fair. Overnight temperatures will average in the lower 60s through Saturday and then the upper 50s through early next week.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for tomorrow and Friday, with highs nearing 90 degrees.

Another round of severe storms erupts across the country's mid-section today and shifts a little farther east tomorrow but will weaken significantly by the time it arrives here on Saturday.

Depending on the timing of rain and storms we may have a couple strong wind producers otherwise the activity shouldn’t be that intense. It looks like the wettest weather arrives west during the afternoon and evening hours and the driest weather sets up south of I-20.

The data now shows a drier forecast for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon.

Tracking dry and hot weather.

