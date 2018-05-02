Utah State to get $2 million payday to play Tide in '22

The University of Alabama has scheduled a game with Utah State for September 3, 2022, and the payout for the Aggies will be the third-largest dollar amount ever paid to a visiting football team.

That according to a press release from officials at Utah State who announced the game Wednesday.

The game will be the third meeting between the two teams. The Tide previously hosted Utah State in 2004 and 2005.

"We look forward to the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against Alabama, as well as the opportunity for our fans to enjoy one of the best game day experiences in all of college football," said Hartwell.

We've added @USUFootball to our 2022 schedule. The game will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/VTPaHVq0ul — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) May 2, 2018

