13th annual Birmingham Bowl scheduled for December 22

The Birmingham Bowl returns to the Magic City this winter.

The 13th annual Birmingham Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, December 22. Kickoff at historic Legion Field is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

The game will be aired on ESPN and will feature opponents from the Southeastern Conference and American Athletic Conference.

“Mark your calendars now to join us at historic Legion Field on December 22,” said Mark Meadows, executive director of the Birmingham Bowl. “The Birmingham Bowl is a fantastic time to show your support of not only the teams playing but also the city of Birmingham. This Saturday morning timeslot on ESPN will be a great national showcase for our city.”

According to figures by the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Birmingham Bowl has generated $145 million in economic impact for the Birmingham community since 2006.

Tickets for the 13th annual Birmingham Bowl will go on sale on October 1. Tickets for East and West reserved seating will be $50. General admission corner seats are priced at $30.

