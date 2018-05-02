Capture all the action in HD with these great, affordable GoPro deals

By Lucas Coll



After a stubborn winter, it looks like the warm weather is finally here to stay. That means it’s time for camping, hiking, and other great outdoor adventures — and when you want to capture all of the action as you go, there’s no better way to do it than with a wearable action camera. GoPro pioneered the action cam and, despite growing competition, the company continues to make the best ones that money can buy.

Given that GoPro is still the premiere brand-name maker of action cams, these wearables can be a little expensive, but if you’re in the market for one, don’t sweat: We’ve hunted down the best cheap GoPro deals to help you find the right camera for you and give your wallet a bit of relief. With savings on the Hero 5, Hero 5 Session, and just about every one of the GoPro cameras available, high-resolution action videos may just be within reach.

There are actually quite a few GoPro alternatives out there as well if you are looking for something a bit more affordable.

GoPro Hero Session

If 4K isn’t a requirement, then you can save even more cash with the GoPro Hero Session, the predecessor to the Hero5 Session. The pocket-friendly Hero Session records video in 1080p Full HD at a full 60 frames per second, and the tough rubberized housing is water-resistant and mounts just about anywhere. At less than $150, the Hero Session is a great option for any outdoors enthusiast looking for one of the best cheap GoPro deals on the market.

If you’re looking for an affordable, hands-free action cam that you can strap on to your bike, skateboard, or glider — if that’s your thing — then the session is perfect for you.

GoPro Hero Session deals:

$90 pre-owned

$137 from Amazon

$140 from Jet

$149 from B&H

GoPro Hero

GoPro is probably more aware than anyone that their hardware is a bit costly (but well worth the money in our opinion), so in response to consumer demand for cheaper action cams, the company just released the GoPro Hero in 2018. It may not boast full 4K capability, but is nonetheless an improvement over older models , thanks to its ability to shoot footage in 1440p. Unlike the smaller Session models, the GoPro Hero also features the standard action camera form factor with full-color touch display.

The new Hero retails for $200, but even at this price, it’s a solid choice if you aren’t fussy about 4K but still want a traditional full-sized GoPro with built-in touchscreen.

GoPro Hero deals:

$78 pre-owned

$199 from Amazon

$95 from Ebay

$130 from Target

GoPro Hero4

The GoPro Hero4 models are a bit dated at this point, and most buyers are probably better off with the 4K-capable Hero5 Black (which is now much cheaper than it was originally) or the new, yet affordable, 1440p-capable GoPro Hero. Nonetheless, if you can find a good deal on a new Hero4, the hardware is still perfectly good and boasts the rugged build quality that GoPro is known for although you probably shouldn’t pay more than $200 for the 1080p Hero4 Silver or more than $300 for the 4K Hero4 Black.

GoPro Hero4 deals:

$140 pre-owned

$160 from Walmart

$185 from Amazon

$199 from Ebay

GoPro Hero5 Session

GoPro’s Hero Session lineup offers smaller, cube-shaped wearable cams that are ideal for mounting to things like bike handles, helmets, and other places where a standard GoPro might be a little cumbersome. The palm-sized Hero5 Session may be small, but it’s no slouch, as it can capture your footage in glorious 4K at 30fps or in 1080p at 90fps, plus it has a 10 megapixel image sensor for still photographs.

The Hero5 Session lacks a touchscreen due to its small size, but still has all the ruggedness and durability that the GoPro built its name on, and at generally less than $200 it’s arguably the best cheap GoPro deal you’re likely to find on a 4K-capable mode.

GoPro Hero5 Session deals:

$136 pre-owned

$200 from Amazon

$169 from Ebay

$200 from Best Buy

GoPro Hero5 Black

Although the Hero6 is our new favorite, last year’s Hero5 Black is still an awesome GoPro and now, it can be yours for much cheaper than before thanks to a price cut after the Hero6 release. The Hero5 Black offers more than enough power for the vast majority of adventurers, with the ability to capture vibrant 4K video at 30fps and 1080p footage at 120fps. It also boasts the same form factor as the Hero6 Black, with a rugged and water-resistant rubberized housing and full-color touchscreen.

With the price dipping as low as $250 following the launch of the newer Hero6 Black, the Hero5 Black might just be the best value you’re likely to find for a 4K-capable GoPro right now.

GoPro Hero5 Black deals:

$249 pre-owned

$249 from Amazon

$249 from B&H

$240 from Ebay

GoPro Hero6 Black

If you want the latest, greatest, most powerful GoPro available right now, then the Hero6 Black is the one. In contrast to previous models that recorded 4K footage at 30fps, the Hero6 Black can shoot crisp Ultra HD video at a full 60 frames per second, making it the beefiest GoPro yet and the best choice for serious outdoor lovers and photo enthusiasts. It can also capture 1080p Full HD video at 240 frames per second for super-smooth slow-motion shots. With a waterproof design, low light settings, and Bluetooth connectivity, the GoPro Hero 6 has everything you need to take awesome videos.

Since it was just released this year, it’s the most expensive GoPro out there and deals are scarce at the moment, but we’ve rounded up the current offerings for this excellent action cam.

GoPro Hero6 Black deals:

$337 pre-owned

$399 from Amazon

$399 from B&H

$395 from Ebay

GoPro Fusion

The growing popularity of virtual reality has led to demand for cameras that can record immersive super-wide-angle videos you can later watch with a VR headset. GoPro answered this call with the Fusion, the company’s first 360-degree action camera to feature a unique domed lens that can catch the action as it happens all around you. Footage is recorded in crisp 5.2K resolution (which you can later edit down to traditional 1080p videos thanks to the OverCapture feature), while an 18 megapixel image sensor lets you capture sharp still photographs.

Its beefy hardware and unique recording capabilities makes the GoPro Fusion one of the more expensive action cameras on the market, but it’s easily the most promising 360-degree camera we’ve tried. There are always deals to be had, however, and we’ve got them right here.

GoPro Fusion deals:

$575 from Ebay

$699 from Amazon

$642 from Ebay

$699 from B&H

GoPro Karma Drone

Like 360-degree cameras and virtual reality headsets, quadcopter camera drones are another burgeoning niche that has generated a lot of interest from the techie crowd. GoPro tried its hand at this with the Karma drone, a smooth and easy-to-fly quadcopter designed to work with the Hero6, Hero5, and Hero4 action cameras. The Karma’s built-in mount is compatible with newer GoPro action cams, while the drone itself is compact, lightweight, and folds up to carry around with you in a backpack. The drone stabilizes footage for super-smooth video and comes with a handy remote control with pop-up display so you can see the action as it happens.

The Karma was sadly discontinued earlier this year, but this is actually good news for deal hunters, as this generally means slashed prices and nice discounts on remaining inventory. If you have a gift card you’re looking to spend, a drone is an excellent GoPro accessory to have.

GoPro Karma deals:

$480 pre-owned

$599 from Amazon

$1,000 Best Buy bundle

Looking for more great stuff? Find more GoPro deals, accessories, and savings on all of the latest tech when you visit our curated deals page.

