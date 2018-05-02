Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox beat Royals 5-4

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers dives but cannot make a play on a double by Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Boston.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy reacts as Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts rounds third after hitting a solo homer in the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Boston.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates with teammate Blake Swihart (23) after hitting a solo homer in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Boston.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits his third home run of the game in the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Boston.

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

It was the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, who snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for most three-homer games in franchise history. Betts also became the first player in major league history with four three-homer games before turning 26, according to STATS.

AL East-leading Boston won for the third time in four games after losing 7-6 in 13 innings on Tuesday night.

Cheslor Cuthbert homered for Kansas City, and Drew Butera had a two-run double. The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season.

