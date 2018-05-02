NC State, Auburn announce home-and-home series

The Jackson native celebrated with friends and family Friday night after being selected in the NFL Draft. Speaks was in Kansas City this weekend visiting with the Chiefs.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons went with another Alabama receiver for their offensive arsenal, picking Calvin Ridley with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.More >>
South Carolina received its 10th commitment for the Class of 2019 on Sunday evening, adding four-star wide receiver Traevon Kenion.More >>
The No. 13 ranked LSU softball team fell to the No. 5 ranked Florida Gators, 5-3 in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon in the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.More >>
The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.More >>
North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.More >>
After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.More >>
While big names such as Minkah, Calvin, Da’Ron and Rashaan will dominate the headlines on Thursday, I hope you keep an eye on the underdogs - you know, the athletes who may be an afterthought to some but will soon land on an NFL roster.More >>
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.More >>
Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.More >>
Malzahn will be paired with former Auburn place kicker Al Del Greco in the 12th annual charity golf tournament. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be paired with former Heisman Trophy Winner and current NFL running back Mark Ingram.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council has banned college football teams from using former players in practice and tabled a proposal to let players participate in four games while still redshirting.More >>
Auburn University sophomore center Austin Wiley is jumping into the NBA Draft pool, though he says he's not planning to hire an agent.More >>
With the pads on, and cleats hitting ripping through the Jordan-Hare grass, the Orange team edged the Blue team 18-10.More >>
