NCAA responds to Ole Miss appeal of football penalties

Ole Miss released more documents today thanks to the Mississippi Public Records Act.

The NCAA decided in December to hand out another bowl ban for 2018. The Rebels felt that a 2017 ban is enough. The NCAA response to said appeal was revealed in 32 pages.

"A two year postseason ban is warranted."

Ole Miss was accused of 21 total violations, 15 of those were Level 1, the most serious in the NCAA rulebook. They range from a booster providing cash to a recruit, two recruits getting free apparel from a clothing store, plus former head coach Hugh Freeze being responsible for violations committed by his assistants.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions said that they didn't make any procedural errors in investigating the Rebels. That included using testimony from Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis. They recommend that the NCAA Appeals Committee deny Ole Miss' request.

"A two-year ban is appropriate when 6 staff members and 12 boosters committed knowing severe and multiple violations over a period of years."

You can read the entire NCAA response to Ole Miss' appeal below plus the Rebels rebuttal.

The NCAA handed down these penalties in December.

Three years of probation from Dec. 1, 2017, to Nov. 30, 2020.

A financial penalty of $5,000 plus 1 percent of its average football budget for three years, which was calculated at $179,797 (self-imposed by the university).

A postseason ban for the 2017 (self-imposed by the university) and 2018 seasons.

The head coach must serve a two-conference-game suspension for the 2018 season should any NCAA school hire him between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018.

An eight-year show-cause order for the operations coordinator, during which he must not hold any athletically related duties or have contact with prospective student-athletes and their families.

A five-year show-cause order for the assistant coach who facilitated standardized test fraud and living arrangements. He must not hold any athletically related duties during this time.

A two-year show-cause order for the other involved assistant coach. During this time, he must not participate in off-campus recruiting activities or hosting any meals for prospects or student-athletes.

A five-year show-cause order for the assistant athletics director. He must not participate in any recruiting activities during this time.

Vacation of all regular-season and postseason wins in which ineligible student-athletes competed.

Scholarship reductions through 2018-19, as detailed in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

Recruiting restrictions, as detailed in the public report.

Disassociation of boosters, as detailed in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

For links to all public documents Ole Miss has released in the NCAA case, click here.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.