NCAA responds to Ole Miss appeal of football penalties

Ole Miss released more documents today thanks to the Mississippi Public Records Act.
The NCAA decided in December to hand out another bowl ban for 2018. The Rebels felt that a 2017 ban is enough. The NCAA response to said appeal was revealed in 32 pages.
"A two year postseason ban is warranted."
Ole Miss was accused of 21 total violations, 15 of those were Level 1, the most serious in the NCAA rulebook. They range from a booster providing cash to a recruit, two recruits getting free apparel from a clothing store, plus former head coach Hugh Freeze being responsible for violations committed by his assistants.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions said that they didn't make any procedural errors in investigating the Rebels. That included using testimony from Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis. They recommend that the NCAA Appeals Committee deny Ole Miss' request.
"A two-year ban is appropriate when 6 staff members and 12 boosters committed knowing severe and multiple violations over a period of years."
You can read the entire NCAA response to Ole Miss' appeal below plus the Rebels rebuttal.
The NCAA handed down these penalties in December.
For links to all public documents Ole Miss has released in the NCAA case, click here.
