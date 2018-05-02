Alabama Power customers might see cheaper bills soon

The Alabama Public Service Commission gave the OK to a rate reduction for Alabama Power because of cost savings from the federal tax cuts.

Alabama Power customers in Birmingham like the idea of saving money on their utility bills.

"It will help me plan my summer vacation and strengthen more money in my pocket," said Michael Long.

The federal tax cuts allow Alabama Power to offer $257 million in cuts to its customers this year and there will be another $50 million cut next year.

"Well it's going to some additional money for the bills and doing some extra things we need for ourselves," Barbara McQueen, power customer said.

Alabama Power will also have savings in fuel costs for service calls to customers.

"I'm on a budget. Most of the time my light bill, my power bill is up to $200. That will really save me," Winifred Williams said.

Alabama Power has committed not to raise rates at least for the next two years. so those on tight budgets can make new plans with a little more money.

"I just retired. I'm getting ready to spend more time with the grandchildren. Doing some traveling. so I have more money to do that," McQueen said.

"I have a son in school. I could use it for his supplies and things that he needs," Williams said.

Long’s wife wants to go to the Bahamas.

"I don't know about the Bahamas, but we can try Miami," Long said.

