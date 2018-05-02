Prince Anna, born January 2004 is a beautiful and charming young lady who is full of life and is a pleasure to be around. Prince Anna is very resilient and maintains a positive outlook on life.

She is a very loving child who forms attachments quickly and flourishes when she is shown positive attention and receives affirmation. She always seems to have a smile on her face and is very respectful and polite.

She loves to read and enjoys drawing and coloring.

Prince Anna needs a forever home where she can receive love and affirmation. If given the opportunity Prince Anna will thrive and flourish.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.