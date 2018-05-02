Authorities believe man was shot to death in 'retaliation' for murder of former NFL player

Authorities believe a kidnapping and murder is tied to the murder of an ex-NFL player. (Source: WBRC Video)

Carlos Gray was found shot to death in his home Monday night (Source: WBRC Video)

Jefferson County authorities believe a homicide and kidnapping is connected to the murder of a former Green Bay Packer player who was found shot to death in his home late Monday night.

A passerby found the body of 21-year-old Darryl Thomas lying on a dirt road in Lipscomb Tuesday afternoon. Thomas, of Center Point, had been shot to death.

His murder is believed to have been committed in retaliation for the shooting death ex-NFL player Carlos Gray.

“The victim, Thomas, was involved in Gray’s murder. We believe he was taken straight out to where he was found and shot multiple, multiple times as if they wanted to send a message,” Jefferson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Randy Christian said.

Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, deputies were called to a convenience store on Old Springville Road and Sweeney Hollow Road to investigate a report of a kidnapping.

An adult male victim reported that he and Thomas had been kidnapped at gunpoint by several men at a nearby apartment complex. He and Thomas had been forced into a Chevrolet Avalanche with the suspects.

Two more suspects followed behind them in an Infinity sedan. The reported victim escaped when the vehicle stopped at a traffic light and went into a store to call for help.

The Infinity was located and stopped in the 1900 block of Old Springville Road. The occupants were taken into custody and questioned by detectives before being taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await formal charges.

The Avalanche was not located and an area wide search ensued.

The U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coat Fugitive Task Force located the Avalanche and one suspect in Hoover late Tuesday night and took him into custody.

They located another suspect at his home and took him into custody as well.

Both were questioned by detectives before being taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await formal charges.

Detectives determined that one of the kidnapping suspects was a close friend of Gray's.

All four suspects remain in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting formal charges of Kidnapping 1st Degree and Capital Murder.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

