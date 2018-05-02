Here’s how and where to buy the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

By Brenda Stolyar



Building on last year’s bar-settingGoogle Pixel and Pixel XL, Google unveiled its newest Pixel devices at an October 4 event in San Francisco. The 5-inch Pixel 2 and 6-inch Pixel 2 XL come packed with Android 8.0 Oreo, huge OLED screens, top-notch cameras, and cutting-edge A.I. They’re the best phones Google has ever made.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are available from carriers, brick-and-mortar stores, and online retailers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, and India. Here’s where to get the best deal.

Google Store

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available direct from Google.

The Google Pixel 2, which comes in “Just Black,” “Clearly White,” and “Kinda Blue” color configurations, starts at $650 for 64GB of storage and $750 for 128GB. With Google’s monthly financing program, the cost works out to $27.04 per month for the 64GB model and $31.21 per month for the 128GB model, both for 24 months.

The Google Pixel 2 XL will run you $850 for the 64GB model and $950 for 128GB. Under the 24-month installment plan, the 64GB starts at $35.38 per month, and the 128GB model is $39.54 per month.

If you trade in and old Pixel,you’re eligible for up to $410 back. For more information about the Google Store’s trade-in program, check out our guide.

Best Buy

The Pixel 2 is available fromBest Buy’s site and physical stores. The retailer is offering $100 off (factored into the price per month of the device on the Verizon plan) when you activate a Pixel 2 smartphone at its stores, plus up to an additional $300 with an eligible trade-in.

Best Buy is currently offering $500 off — caught by Droid Life — on the Pixel 2 XL, but only if you sign up for Verizon.You’ll receive $200 off thanks to a Best Buy instant discount and the additional $300 will come in the form of $12.50 in bill credit each month — but only when you buy the phone under the carrier’s 24-month device payment plan.This deal brings the 64GB Pixel 2 XL in Just Black or Black and White to $14.57 per month, while the 128GB model will cost you $18.74 per month.

Best Buy’s offers are stackable too, which means they can be combined with any carrier offers announced in the future, and they include a free Google Home Mini.

Buying the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from wireless carriers

Purchasing your Pixel 2 smartphones through a wireless carrier is a bit of a challenge at the moment, because Google partnered with Verizon Wireless exclusively in the U.S. Still, other carriers are offering ways around it.

Verizon

Verizon store listings went live on October 19.

Here’s is the pricing for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at Verizon:

Pixel 2 64GB: $650, $27.08 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan

Pixel 2 128GB: $750, $31.24 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan

Pixel 2 XL 64GB: $850, $35.41 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan

Pixel 2 XL 128GB: $950, $39.58 per month for 24 months with Verizon device payment plan

You can get up to $300 off the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL (and a free Google Home Mini) when you purchase it on the Verizon device payment plan and trade in one of these eligible devices:

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 6, 6 Plus, or SE

Google Pixel or Pixel XL

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, S5

Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Note 4, Note Edge

Motorola Z2 Force, Z2 Play, Z Force, Z Droid, Z Play

LG G6, G5, G4

LG V20 or V10

HTC 10 or One M9

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is running its own special offer if you bring a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL to the carrier. For a limited time, new customers can bring one of the devices in — even they bought it from Verizon — and receive a prepaid $325 MasterCard if they sign up for a voice line. Existing customers are also eligible if they add a line of T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited.

Updated on May 2: Best Buy offering discount on Pixel 2 XL with two year Verizon contract.



