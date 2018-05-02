Jill: The heat continues to build

Hotter conditions Wednesday! Temperatures top off in the lower and middle 80s and sunshine will be abundant! The weather looks great for those in Shelby County that are heading to the Oak Mountain State Fair.

Overnight temperatures will average in the lower 60s through Saturday and then the upper 50s through early next week. I’m going a little warmer on Thursday and Friday. It has been since last September that we reached 90 degrees in Birmingham and we sure are going to come close on those days.



Another round of severe storms erupts across the nation's mid-section today and shifts a little farther east tomorrow, but will weaken significantly by the time it arrives here on Saturday. Depending on the timing of rain and storms we may have a couple strong wind producers, otherwise the activity shouldn’t be that intense. It looks like the wettest weather arrives west during the afternoon and evening hours and the driest weather sets up south of I-20. As we get closer, we can get more timing specific.



The data now shows a drier forecast for Sunday, so I backed off on rain chances. I did keep a slight chance going into next week as well.



Tracking dry and hot weather on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

