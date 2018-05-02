All 4 suspects in custody following bank robbery, car chase in Heflin

Four men have been arrested following an armed bank robbery and car chase that began in Heflin.

Heflin Police Cheif A.J. Benefield says police saw the men leaving the scene of the Small Town Bank robbery and a car chase ensued.

Benefield say the suspects' car wrecked on I-20 Eastbound at mile marker 213.

Police captured one man and searched the woods in that area for the other three men involved.

Benefield says police were able to successfully capture all three men.

