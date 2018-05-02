Castle Rock looks like Twin Peaks via Stephen King

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced. But now, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we know it will feel something like the original Twin Peaks when it premieres on Wednesday, July 25.

The J.J. Abrams-produced anthology series is set in the titular King-created town and tells a new story that feels like an old Stephen King story. It stars Moonlight's Andre Holland as Henry Seaver, a death row lawyer who returns home to Castle Rock to work with an inmate (played by IT's Bill Skarsgard) at the infamous Shawshank Prison. Carrie's Sissy Spacek plays Seaver's mother, The Leftovers' Scott Glenn plays classic King character Alan Pangborn and Lost's Terry O'Quinn plays a man named Dale Lacy, who narrates the trailer and describes the eerie, inexplicable wrongness of Castle Rock.

"There's blood in every backyard, inside every house," he says. "People say it wasn't me; it was this place. And the thing is, they're right."

Castle Rock sounds to me like the New England version of Twin Peaks, another town haunted by an ancient evil. And I love Twin Peaks even more than I love Stephen King, which is a lot, so I'm all in.

Castle Rock premieres on Hulu Wednesday, July 25.

