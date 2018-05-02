Broccoli Salad

Ingredients:
4 cups Fresh Broccoli, cut into bite size florets
2 cups Swiss chard, chopped fine
1 red onion, cut into small wedges
1 cup cooked, chopped Bacon
1 cup Grated Pecorino Ramano Cheese
½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
4 sliced green onions
For the Sauce:
1 cup apple cider vinegar
Juice and zest of one lemon
2 cups mayo
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon Stevia
Sea Salt, to taste
Fresh Cracked White Pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon of "Delicious Goodness Seasoning" or dry ranch mix
Directions:
With a wire whisk mix apple cider vinegar, lemon, stevia, mayo, sour cream, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl
until everything is incorporated.
In a separate bowl, combine broccoli, swiss cagrdbacon, onion, cilantro, green onions, & Romano cheese.
Pour the Sauce mixture over the broccoli mixture, and gently combine.
You can serve it immediately, but it tastes better if it was made a day ahead and kept refrigerated. Enjoy!
