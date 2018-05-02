Broccoli Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups Fresh Broccoli, cut into bite size florets

2 cups Swiss chard, chopped fine

1 red onion, cut into small wedges

1 cup cooked, chopped Bacon

1 cup Grated Pecorino Ramano Cheese

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

4 sliced green onions

For the Sauce:

1 cup apple cider vinegar

Juice and zest of one lemon

2 cups mayo

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon Stevia

Sea Salt, to taste

Fresh Cracked White Pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon of "Delicious Goodness Seasoning" or dry ranch mix

Directions:

With a wire whisk mix apple cider vinegar, lemon, stevia, mayo, sour cream, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl

until everything is incorporated.

In a separate bowl, combine broccoli, swiss cagrdbacon, onion, cilantro, green onions, & Romano cheese.

Pour the Sauce mixture over the broccoli mixture, and gently combine.

You can serve it immediately, but it tastes better if it was made a day ahead and kept refrigerated. Enjoy!

