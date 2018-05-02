1 person, 2 dogs die in Lipscomb house fire

Fire destroys a home on 7th Street South in Lipscomb (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)

A deadly house fire is under investigation in Lipscomb.

Bessemer firefighters tell WBRC one person and two dogs died Wednesday morning in the fire.

The victim has been identified as David Wayne Horn, former chief of the Lipscomb Volunteer Fire Department. He was 59.

The fire started in the 6400 block of 7th Street South.

We'll update this story when more information becomes available.

