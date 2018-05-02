Mickey: Rain chances climb for the weekend

Mickey has your forecast for Tuesday, May 2 (Source: WBRC Weather)

We begin our morning with milder air out there. It feels good and refreshing with morning temperatures in the 50s to 60s.

Today looks to be a day with more sunshine with highs into the low to mid-80s and SE winds at 5-10.

Dry weather should hang in there through Friday. Highs will likely stay above normal through the end of the workweek. Thursday could actually see upper 80s to low 90s....WOW!

Saturday evening brings a good chance of showers through early Sunday morning. Clouds will likely linger through Sunday afternoon...but it will likely only cool off into the low 80s.

We have a slight chance of showers for next Tuesday.

