Netflix is recutting Arrested Development's season 4 to make it funnier

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



By Lindsay MacDonald,

Season 5 of Arrested Development is still in the works, but it looks like you'll be able to take another swing at a remixed Season 4 very soon!

The official Arrested Development Twitter posted an open letter today from series creator Mitch Hurwitz announcing the premiere date of the re-release of Season 4. This "remix," as Hurwitz called it, will use a more traditional storytelling method than it implemented the first time around.

The fourth season of Arrested Development, which was released back in 2013, took on a very different format than fans were used to. Each episodes focused in on a single character and "experimented with a Rashomon-style of storytelling," according to Hurwitz, meaning the story was told from many different and sometimes conflicting perspectives.

The shakeup might have been creative and interesting, but overall, fans were not very hot on the final product, and Hurwitz openly admitted in his letter that the experiment wasn't a total success.

Arrested Development Isn't Repeating the Missteps of Season 4

"The goal was that by the end of the season a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer -- full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery they had endured," Hurwitz wrote. "Ultimately, editorially, it didn't really come together as well as he wanted it to, and then he had to dictate an order of watching, and it ended up being a little bit more complicated than I think one intended."

Now though, with all the footage already in the can, Hurwitz is recutting Season 4 into a product audiences are likely to enjoy more since it tells the entire story cohesively rather than piece by piece. The new version will be called Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences and it arrives May 4 on Netflix.

As for Season 5, Hurwitz had no update on a release date, but he did hint that it's very soon. So soon, in fact, that he's expecting fans to be confused why we're hearing about it so late whenever the date is finally announced.

On the next... Arrested Development pic.twitter.com/NjP26k9KE7

— Arrested Development (@arresteddev) May 1, 2018

Arrested Development's first four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Arrested Development

Mitch Hurwitz