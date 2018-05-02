Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...

By ALEXANDRA VILLARREAL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - High school seniors have had the dance party of their lives, celebrating College Signing Day with Michelle Obama in Philadelphia.

Obama showed off her moves Wednesday beside A-listers such as Robert De Niro, Rebel Wilson, Bradley Cooper and Zendaya to celebrate the fifth annual event.

The celebrities and former first lady were at Temple University to congratulate high school seniors who have decided to pursue higher education.

Obama urged audience members to believe in themselves and ask for help when they need it.

Obama spearheaded College Signing Day while she and her husband still occupied the White House in 2014.

In past years, Obama has hosted College Signing Day events in New York, Detroit and in San Antonio, Texas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5

    Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:29:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-05-02 20:40:59 GMT
    Five people are dead after a C-130 crashed near Savannah, GA. (Source: Minh Phan/Twitter/CNN)Five people are dead after a C-130 crashed near Savannah, GA. (Source: Minh Phan/Twitter/CNN)

    News reports say a military cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

    More >>

    News reports say a military cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

    More >>

  • As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program

    As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 11:19:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-05-02 20:40:53 GMT
    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

    More >>

    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

    More >>

  • Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company

    Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-05-02 20:40:38 GMT
    Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. (Source: Jacqueline Larma/AP)Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. (Source: Jacqueline Larma/AP)

    APNewsBreak: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for...

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly