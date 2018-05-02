Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

News reports say a military cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.More >>
With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.More >>
APNewsBreak: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.More >>
Thousands of ancient clay tablets, seals and other Iraqi archaeological objects that were smuggled into the U.S. and shipped to the head of the Hobby Lobby arts and crafts chain are being returned to the Iraqi government.More >>