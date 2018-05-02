Michelle Obama, celebrities to fete kids heading to college - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Michelle Obama, celebrities to fete kids heading to college

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military at College Signing Day.

Wednesday's event in Philadelphia is the fifth College Signing Day she's hosted.

A long list of celebrities is set to join the former first lady at Temple University, including actors Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and singers Camila Cabello, Ciara and Janelle Monae.

Obama has hosted College Signing Day events in New York in 2016 and 2017, in Detroit in 2015, and in San Antonio, Texas, in 2014.

The event celebrates high school seniors choosing to pursue higher education, either at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or the military.

