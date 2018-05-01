Hoover couple saves young boy's life in Georgia

A Hoover couple was responsible for saving a young boy from drowning last weekend.

Keith and Elizabeth Jacobson were at a business conference Saturday in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

They were at the resort's pool when Elizabeth heard someone screaming for help.

That's when she realized 4-year-old Zachary Kohen was being pulled from the water and he was not breathing.

She immediately started chest compressions. Keith jumped in with rescue breathing.

Not long after, Kohen started to breathe again.

"We're so thankful too. That's the feeling we have. We're just so thankful that's he’s ok," said Elizabeth Jacobson.

"We just did what I would want anyone to do as a parent or otherwise. And our whole thing is we want to get the message out about CPR and how important it is," said Keith Jacobson.

You can take classes at places like the American Heart Association, Red Cross, or even some fire departments offer them.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.