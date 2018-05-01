Friends, family hold vigil remembering Huffman student

Friends and family were visibly emotional at a candlelight vigil for Nyteria Spigner (Source: WBRC)

One heartbroken teen's family reached out to another.

The grandfather of the Huffman senior shot and killed in March spoke at Tuesday night's vigil for yet another Huffman student shot and killed: Nyteria Spigner.

Zack Arrington said he knows all to well the pain Nyteria's family feels.

He said he decided to speak at the vigil to send one message: Live life. Don't take it.

Family and friends of Nyteria were visibly upset, seven days after she was shot at Inglenook Rec Center.

"As y'all can see, Nyteria was loved," said her cousin Dreuana Spigner. "It's a hard pill to swallow, but we have to stay strong for her and her momma."

The scene Tuesday night was a stark contrast to a week before.

Instead of flashing lights, there were purple and white balloons and candles that were lit in memory of the 17-year-old Huffman High School student.

"It's going to be hard for us," said Dreuana. "But we just have to deal with it. We just have to keep her name alive. But it hurts."

One by one, friends and family shared memories of Nyteria.

"I'm going to truly miss her," said Nyteria's grandmother.

Some were too hurt to speak.

But in the crowd was a man who shares the pain of Nyteria's family.

"My name is Zack Arrington. I'm Courtlin's granddaddy. She went to Huffman," said Arrington to the group of people at the vigil.

His granddaughter was shot and killed almost two months ago in school.

"It hurts," he said. "There are days that she is on my mind and I just think about her all the time."

He said he doesn't want his granddaughter's death, nor Nyteria's death, to be in vain.

"You all," he said to the crowd. "I'm looking at all y'all out here. You got a chance. Live life, don't take life."

Arrington said the foolish violence needs to stop, and change needs to happen before another life is lost.

"It ain't about me," he said. "I'm an old man, I've lived my days and whatever is left. It's the young people. It's about them. If they are the future, then the future is in danger."

Still, no arrests have been made in Nyteria's death.

Arrington's grandfather said he has no plans to stop speaking out about a need for change.

