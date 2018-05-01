Birmingham city council approves incentives for Lakeview developers

The Birmingham city council voted Tuesday to give $2.5 million in incentives and loans to the developers of a new project in the Lakeview district.

Lakeview Green will be a mixed-use development housing condos, apartments, retail, and restaurants.

It will also create approximately 200 jobs for the area.

The city council member whose district the development will be housed in feels it is a good idea and adds it’s another sign of the area's evolution.

"Previously, it was sort of warehouse, sort of industrial area. And now we're seeing a lot of condos and apartments put there, which I think is going to be healthy for that area," said Darrell O’Quinn, Birmingham City Council District 5.

