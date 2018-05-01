4 suspects charged for Tuesday's Lipscomb homicide in response of former NFL player murder

Four men have been formally charged with the kidnapping and murder of Darryl Thomas.

Cortez Clark-Johnson, 24, of Center Point, 22-year-old Myzel Contest Arbuckle, of Birmingham, 27-yera-old Aeriol Lasean Barbee, of Hoover, and 21-year-old Jalen McIntyre, of Pinson, have been charged with capital murder and first-degree kidnapping. They are being held without bond.

Thomas' body was found on a dirt road near the old Lipscomb dump on May 1. He was shot multiple times.

Police say the four men kidnapped and murdered Thomas because they believed him responsible for the Monday night shooting death of Carlos Gray at his home in Clay.

