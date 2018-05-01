HBO tells ‘Westworld’ to bring itself back online for season 3

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.

Just a few episodes into the hit series’ second season, HBO has renewedWestworld for a third season.

Given the sci-fi drama’s tremendous popularity and long list of Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations and wins, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the cable network gave the green light to season 3 ofWestworld, which premiered in October 2016. It took a year and a half for the second season to arrive, with the season 2 premiere airing in April.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” said HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, in a statement accompanying the season 3 announcement. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

The announcement was made after only two episodes of the second season had aired, with another eight episodes left in the series’ sophomore story arc. The second season ofWestworld unfolds in the aftermath of the android hosts’ awakening within the Western theme park and their subsequent revolt at the end of the first season.

Season 2 continues to explore the relationship between the park’s now-sentient hosts and the humans that previously controlled them, as well as the dynamic between the park and several other parks in various stages of development at the time of the revolt.

Westworld was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who also serve as executive producers on the series. The show is based on the 1973 film of the same name written and directed by Michael Crichton.

The first season of the series introduced audiences to Westworld, an expensive theme park set in the Wild West era that is populated by android “hosts” programmed to indulge guests’ every whim. Over the course of the first season, a programming glitch is discovered that appears to cause hosts to malfunction, but the secret behind that glitch — and the park’s true purpose — eventually proves to be much more diabolical.

The debut ofWestworld received the largest audience for a series premiere on HBO since the first episode ofTrue Detective. To date,Westworld season 1 is the most-watched first season of any HBO series.

There’s no official timeline for production on season 3 ofWestworld at this point.



