Owner desperately searching for serval cat, police warn you not to approach if spotted

Police are on your side with how to keep your family safe from a serval cat on the loose in the Pelham area.

The pet's owner is desperately looking for their beloved animal, but the zoo says in the meantime those in the area need to be aware. It is not your average kitty cat. In fact, the African serval can run about 45 miles per hour meaning it could get from Pelham to Birmingham in about one hour.

This serval has been missing for about a week. Pelham officers and Shelby County Animal Control have been looking for the animal. Birmingham zoo also has a serval cat and the zoo crew tells us these are not animals that you want to approach or that you want your pets around. She tells me servals can also jump about 10 feet in the air so they can scale a majority of home fences.

We spoke with the owner of the cat that is desperately looking for their beloved animal and they want the public to know that their cat is very loving and friendly. The zoo says although it is someone’s pet, it is still a wild animal and people need to be aware of their surroundings.

Pelham police have been going around to homes and business in the area to warn them of the loose animal. Cindy Jones works for Yakity Yak Daycare in Pelham and she was shocked to hear about the threat. "You know you are like oh my god, wait - what? What is going on so it just makes you really uneasy and of course being at a daycare working with the kid’s safety is always first so you don’t ever want to put anyone’s kid in danger and we don’t want to be in danger our self," she explains. The daycare is limiting their outside time until the cat is caught.

Rebecka Lane handles serval cats every day at the Birmingham Zoo and she warns pet owners to keep a watchful eye. "Typically, African servals are not native to this region, so it is hard to say what they would try and do," Lane explains.

The cat has been missing since last week. Authorities searching for the animal are asking that you stay alert and call them if you see it.

