Kids mistaking toxic vape juice for candy or soda

A very important warning parents need to hear: They may look like apple juice and candy, but they're e-cigarette liquids -- and children are drinking them.

Justin Srygivy is the manager for Vapes and More and he says companies market their juices to make the flavor of the juice appealing.

"That's the point of marketing for Vape juice is that it supposed to look attractive - it's supposed to look appealing," he explains.

But with some of the vape juice looking like candy or soda cans, the FDA says it can also be attractive to children. Some even look like sippy cups but this is not something that you want your kids to take a big gulp out of because it may contain nicotine.

On Tuesday, federal regulators warned some companies to change their branding after children drank the liquid.

Health officials warn if your child drinks it, take them to the hospital.

Thankfully, vape stores sell lock boxes to keep vape juice out of the hands of children. Most of the bottles are childproof, but if they aren't you can buy some that are.

The vape stores we talked to say they always ask their users to be responsible.

