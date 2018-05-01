Premium network, premium content: The best movies on HBO right now

By Nick Hastings



True to its name, HBO has always aimed to bring the box office into people’s homes. That is easier than ever thanks to the network’s twin streaming services — HBO Go and HBO Now. At any given time, the service offers hundreds of films, from obscure documentaries to summer blockbusters — but not all of them necessarily qualify as “great.” If you feel like streaming a movie and don’t want to waste your time on dreck, we’ve rounded up the best movies on HBO.

Each month, the premium network adds a wealth of new content for subscribers to view. It can be annoying to search through, so we’ve compiled lists for the best movies on HBO, as well as thebest movies on Netflix and the best movies on Hulu. If you’re in more of a TV mood, we’ve also got picks for the best shows on HBO, the best shows on Netflix, and the best shows on Hulu.

Starring the late Robin Williams in one of the first leading roles of his career, Good Morning, Vietnam is loosely based upon the exploits of manic Armed Forces Radio Service DJ Adrian Cronauer. Cronauer (Williams) is sent to help raise morale in Vietnam, only to find himself in trouble with his superiors for his “irrelevant tendency” time and again. The DJ makes friends with both soldiers (Forest Whitaker) and local Vietnamese people, learning about the complex politics of war in the process. The sometimes funny, sometimes bittersweet film is enhanced by Williams, who improvised nearly all of his radio broadcasts on the spot, deviating from the script entirely.

Based upon Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series,Scott Pilgrim vs. The World follows a young musician (Michael Cera) who falls in love with the enchanting Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but finds that he must first defeat her seven evil ex-lovers if he wants to truly win her heart. Cera is perfectly cast as Scott, a do-gooder hero with more good luck than brains or brawn, and the film quickly morphs from a mumblecore love story to a crazy, effects-laden superhero flick once the battles begin. Fittingly, the list of evil exes includes both Chris Evans (now Captain America) and Brandon Routh (who previously played Superman), in addition toJason Schwartzman.

This heartwarming 2007 dramedy follows Jenna (Kerri Russell), a pregnant waitress in the American South who finds herself stuck in a dead-end life with a deadbeat husband (Jeremy Sisto) and an unusual proclivity for baking pies. When she starts seeing a new doctor (Nathan Fillion), things get a little complicated — you can guess why — and Jenna is forced to take stock of her life and make some big decisions regarding her future. Thanks to excellent performances from the film’s leads, plus some support from Cheryl Hines and Andy Griffith (yes,thatAndy Griffith), this portrait of small-town Americana is the perfect blend of indie-movie weirdness and high-wattage star power. It’s worth mentioning that this was the last film from director/actor Adrienne Shelly, who was murdered shortly after the movie’s debut.

As a wise man once said, “there’s a time and place for everything … it’s called college.” Nothing exemplifies this point more than National Lampoon’s Animal House , a 1978 film that follows the mischievous antics of the scofflaw-riddled Delta Tau Chi fraternity. After a series of events lands the fraternity on “double-secret probation,” the ragtag crew of misfits must get their act together or risk losing their charter. The timeless classic showcases stupendous performances from the likes of John Vernon and John Belushi, along with Donald Sutherland, Tim Matheson, and others. Will Delta house make things right with the dean, or will it set its sights on its rivals and go out in a flaming ball of glory?Animal House is the blueprint upon which nearly all frat comedies are built.

After the success of7 Days in Hell, a mockumentary about a legendary tennis match between two fictional idiots, the Andy Samberg-led team earned a second go-round via HBO. The result?Tour de Pharmacy, a similar story that spoofs the Tour de France by focusing on competitors’ use of performance-enhancing substances in the early 1980s. Samberg returns to play Nigerian rider Marty Hass, while Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Daveed Diggs, and John Cena appear as the other made-up competitors on whom the film is focused.Tour is filled with classic slapstick comedy, and the concept is bolstered by the inclusion of several veteran actors — we won’t spoil the hilarious surprises here — who play the “modern-day” versions of the film’s protagonists. Lance Armstrong’s cameo doesn’t hurt, either.

‘War for the Planet of the Apes‘ The explosive final chapter in the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy sees Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his tribe of sentient tree-dwellers confront a militaristic human faction led by the ruthless Colonel (Woody Harrelson) in a battle to determine the future of Earth. The Colonel’s troops attack the apes’ home, forcing their hand as the apes must simultaneously search for a new home and defend against the bloodthirsty legion.War received substantial acclaim for its impressive special effects and incredible motion capture technology, which imbues the ape characters with impressive amounts of emotion. Serkis, in particular, puts forth an incredible performance, which earned him a number of awards. Watch now on: HBO Go HBO Now

‘Dunkirk‘ In his reviewof Chrisopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Peter Travers ofRolling Stone called it “[perhaps] the best war movie ever made,”putting it in the same class as epics like Saving Private Ryan. The film centers on a group of young English soldiers on the French beachfront at Dunkirk who are awaiting an evacuation that may never come while withstanding bombing runs by the Germans. Nolan splits the movie into different stories, including one featuring Tom Hardy as a fighter pilot who ignores his dwindling gas gauge to attempt a daring rescue and one featuring Mark Ryland as an aging Englishman who crosses the channel with his son in hopes of rescuing soldiers in need. Few films are as beautifully shot asDunkirk, and its simple, minimalist soundtrack and stunning sound design underscore the desperation of the English. Available May 12

‘Avatar‘ If you’ve never heard of Avatar, you must have been living under a rock, or a massive deposit of unobtanium, or perhaps a ginormous, living tree. In any case, this 2009 epic from James Cameron (Titanic) is basically SpacePocahontas with blue people and dragonhawks and high drama. An expedition from Earth lands on Pandora, where a paralyzed soldier (Sam Worthington) takes his twin brother’s spot in a program that transfers his consciousness into an Avatar (which looks just like the planet’s native Na’vi). He sets out to learn more about the indigenous people, and — surprise! — ends up falling in love with a Na’vi warrior (Zoe Saldana). Of course, he finds himself caught between the interests of his human brethren and those of his newfound Na’vi family.Avatar remains one of the most expensive (and most lucrative) films ever, boasting some jaw-dropping special effects and CGI cinematography. Watch now on: HBO GoHBO Now

‘Platoon‘ Vietnam is one of the most documented wars in film history, and looms large over the generation that came of age during the war. Oliver Stone’sPlatoonstands out as one of the most powerful depictions of life for troops in the war, one that never shies away from the gore or horror that has become synonymous with the conflict. The film begins with Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaving college to enlist in the army. Though initially enthusiastic to serve his country, Taylor quickly becomes horrified by life on the front lines. As the fighting drags on, Taylor and his comrades struggle to hold on to their souls. Platoon is harrowing, no doubt thanks to the fact that much of the screenplay was based on Stone’s own experiences during the war. Watch now on: HBO Go HBO Now

‘The Fate of the Furious‘ Can you believe we’re closing in on the ninth Fast & Furious movie? What started as a series about an underground street racing rivalry between Brian O’Conner (the late Paul Walker) and Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has morphed into a full-on action blockbuster franchise overflowing with action movie stars (Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson).The Fate of the Furious sees Dom & Letty (Rodriguez) forced back into the game after the mysterious Cipher (Charlize Theron) makes a unique offer and presents Dom with some interesting information. Predictably, the job goes bad, and the conflict escalates to a world-threatening scenario that can only be resolved by driving lots of vehicles really, really fast. Don’t overthink it. Watch now on: HBO GoHBO Now

‘Wonder Woman‘ Despite the fact that most of the DC Extended Universe films thus far — including Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad, to name a few —have been pretty awful, 2017’s Wonder Womanproved that there’s still some hope for the non-Marvel superhero genre yet. Gal Gadot (Fast & Furious) absolutely slays as the Amazonian warrior goddess, who learns about the outside world after an American fighter pilot (Chris Pine) crash lands on her island of Themyscira. She quickly decides her assistance is needed elsewhere, and leaves her home for the first time to help turn the tide in World War I. Stellar reviews point to the film’s themes of gender equality and empowerment, andWonder Woman doesn’t skimp on awesome fight scenes either. Watch now on: HBO GoHBO Now