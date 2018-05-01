Birmingham city council approves movie theater project

The Birmingham City Council voted to approve the project and to commit to spending up to $400,000 to help renovate and get a new movie theater up and rolling later this year.

Premiere Cinemas out of Texas wants to take over the old Wynnsong Cinemas near the Wildwood shopping center. It has been closed for years.

Premiere plans to renovate the building putting in recliner seating, adding a Starbucks, pizza stand, and even craft beer. This will give residents more of a choice and new experience to see a movie without having to drive over the Summit on Highway 280 or the Edge theater on Crestwood Blvd.

Renovations should start this summer. It could be open as soon as Thanksgiving if everything goes correctly. The Oxmoor and Lakeshore community have to sign off on the new roadway which the city wants to connect to Lakeshore and signage proposals.

