Birmingham transit board meets after threats from mayor

The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority responded Tuesday to Monday's threat from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

During a meeting held Tuesday, the BJCTA met with two members of the Birmingham city council along with others.

Woodfin has threatened to pull over $10 million in funding if the board didn't get its act together.

On Tuesday, the transit board got an update on its proposed 2019 budget. It's being called a scaled-down budget with cuts to legal fees and travel which have been issues in the past.

Mayor Woodfin on Monday demanded that the board come up with a plan to be more open and offer more stability where there have been changes in board members and leadership at the transit board.

"As long as you have these issues you still have to address them and we are taking steps to make sure these issues are addressed and we can prepare and solve whatever pending problems we have. That is a part of the program," said BJCTA Chairman Darryl Cunningham.

Cunningham met with Mayor Woodfin Tuesday. He assured him those steps are being taken and will be taken to improve the board's accountability.

While the transit board has cut back on its budget, City Councilman Darrell O'Quinn questions why the board still needs to receive $10.8 million.

