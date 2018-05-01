Preparing properly for a potential house fire

The American Red Cross recently completed a survey to see how homeowners deal with fires. Are they prepared with a plan and do they have smoke detectors? The results were a little scary.

When it comes to fire deaths, Alabama leads the nation in the number of fire fatalities. The American Red Cross found 40 percent of the people believe they have a better chance of winning the lottery than having to deal with a house fire.

This spring, the Red Cross is launching their Sound the Alarm campaign. They are pushing smoke detectors and to have a plan to get out of a burning home.

"Most people think they have several minutes to gather their belongings. Gather your valuables and get out of the house. Most people don't know you only have about two minutes to get out of a house once it’s on fire," said Alicia Anger with the American Red Cross.

This Saturday, the Red Cross will be giving out smoke alarms in the Tarrant and Center Point area. They will present residents with ideas about a plan to escape a fire. They chose these communities because there have been a high number of fires in the area.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.