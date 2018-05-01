Kidnapping investigation with possible connection to Pinson homicide underway

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported kidnapping that happened Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a convenience store in the 2100 block of Old Springville Road to investigate reports of a kidnapping.

We're told an adult male victim reported he and another man had been kidnapped at gunpoint by five men in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. They said three of the suspects were in a white Chevrolet Avalanche and two were in an Infiniti sedan. The victim told deputies he and the other man were forced into the Avalanche and were driven north on Old Springville Road with the Infiniti following behind.

The victim said he was able to escape near the convenience store and call for help. The Infiniti sedan was soon found and the two men occupying the automobile were taken into custody for questioning.

The Avalanche with the second victim has not yet been located.

Detectives are investigating the possibility the kidnapping may be related to a homicide that happened Monday night on Balboa Terrace in Pinson.

If you have any information or details that could help deputies with their investigation, you're asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

