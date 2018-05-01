UPDATE: Suspicious package investigation ends in West End; Contents not harmful

A Hazmat crew called to a scene in west Birmingham determined the contents of the container were not harmful.

Authorities investigated the suspicious container found in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon with the word 'radioactive' written on it.

Birmingham Fire officials responded to the scene on 17th Street SW and Monroe Avenue.

We're told the crew determined the package contained Eckert & Ziegler Isotope Products which have a very low reading of radioactivity, therefore we're told the contents were not harmful and no one in the area would have been affected.

Crews were wrapping up their investigation and were simply waiting for representatives from Eckert & Ziegler to pick up the package.

