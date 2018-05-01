Physicians hope to raise awareness during World Asthma Day

The first Tuesday of May is dedicated to World Asthma Day. This is to help people understand the significance of asthma and the disease burden.

Asthma attacks are uncomfortable and include coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing or chest pain.

"And then some people's asthma can be triggered by allergies and that is why a lot of people are referred to us to evaluate allergies as triggers for their asthma," says Maxcie Sikora, MD with Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center. "Some people just have asthma as a genetic predisposition."

After a doctor evaluates you to determine that you do have asthma, you will be prescribed medication and the doctor will then look at what could be triggering your symptoms.

"So generally, diagnosis is key first, then prescription medicines from your primary care physician or specialist, as allergist or pulmonologist typically do prescribe those medicines," says Sikora. "And then inhalers are typically used for daily treatment regimens, usually. But there are a lot of other medicines that can be used for asthma."

Dr. Sikora says the key thing with asthma is to always take your medicine.

"I have this conversation day in and day out with patients, is even if you feel good and feel well, you still need to take your daily controller medicines if you have daily asthma symptoms," says Dr. Sikora. "If you do not take the controller medicines then the inflammation in your lungs gets worse and it allows you to catch different things in the environment, like different viral and bacterial infections, and it also predisposes you to having asthma exacerbations. "

This can cause you to have to go to the emergency room and you can also possibly be put into the hospital for treatment.

"The other thing about asthma that is so concerning to all the physicians in the world is that even though we have all of these treatment regimens, we can't force people to take their medicine everyday and people still die on a daily basis from asthma which is absolutely ridiculous in a day and age where we have treatment for asthma symptoms," adds Sikora.

She says it is very important for family members to be sure their family members are taking their medication daily.

Dr. Sikora also tells us the biggest misconception about asthma is that it is not how it is portrayed on television or in the movies.

"The gasping for breath and the respiratory distress, that's not the first symptom of asthma," explains Sikora. "The more common symptoms of asthma are especially cough, a persistent cough, and shortness of breath occasionally. Those are the first signs that you have more inflammation in your lungs and that should make you question if you need to talk to your primary care physician about the symptoms that you are having more regularly. It is not the respiratory distress that we see in media, on television and in the movies, because if you get to that point then that is pretty significant."

