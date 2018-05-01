Russ Brandon resigns as Bills, Sabres president - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Russ Brandon resigns as Bills, Sabres president

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Russ Brandon has resigned his dual role as president of the NFL Buffalo Bills and NHL Buffalo Sabres in a major shake-up for the teams' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula.

The Pegulas announced they had accepted Brandon's resignation in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Kim Pegula will take over Brandon's roles overseeing the Bills, Sabres and Pegula Sports Entertainment, the company that controls the owners' numerous holdings. The Pegulas provided no reason for Brandon's departure after a 20-year tenure that started with the Bills.

In a text to The Associated Press, Brandon would only say he has contemplated stepping down from the job for some time and felt the timing was right after the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Brandon wrote: "As grateful as I am for the amazing experience and the incredible people I've had the privilege to work with the past two decades, I am just as anxious for the professional opportunities that lie ahead."

Brandon served in various roles with the Bills, from marketing to football decisions during a two-year stint as general manager from 2008-09. He also took the lead in negotiating the Bills most recent lease five years ago, which played a critical role in securing the franchise's long-term future in Buffalo especially following late-Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson's death in March 2014.

Brandon also served as the Bills managing partner, was the Sabres alternate on the NHL's board of governors and a member of the NFL's business ventures committee.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:19:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:20:31 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.More >>
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.More >>

  • California sues over plan to scrap car emission standards

    California sues over plan to scrap car emission standards

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-05-01 17:09:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:20:18 GMT
    California and 16 other U.S. states are suing the Trump administration over its plans to scrap standards for how much greenhouse gases vehicles can emit.More >>
    California and 16 other U.S. states are suing the Trump administration over its plans to scrap standards for how much greenhouse gases vehicles can emit.More >>

  • The Latest: Man convicted of murder in bicyclists crash

    The Latest: Man convicted of murder in bicyclists crash

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-05-01 20:49:12 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:12:53 GMT
    (Rebekah Welch /Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP). Crash survivor Sheila Jeske reacts to the defense's closing argument that much of the prosecution's evidence is "speculation" during Charles Pickett's murder trial, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in K...(Rebekah Welch /Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP). Crash survivor Sheila Jeske reacts to the defense's closing argument that much of the prosecution's evidence is "speculation" during Charles Pickett's murder trial, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in K...
    A man who was under the influence of drugs has been convicted of second-degree murder in a crash that killed five bicyclists in southwestern Michigan.More >>
    A man who was under the influence of drugs has been convicted of second-degree murder in a crash that killed five bicyclists in southwestern Michigan.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly