FIRST ALERT: Weekend showers possible

Temperatures are soaring into the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. We will see lows in the 60s this evening with no rain. Expect winds out of the southwest between 5-10mph. The forecast looks fantastic for eating outdoors.

If you're going to be outside in Shelby County, the weather looks great for opening night at the Oak Mountain State Fair. Expect temperatures in the mid-70s during the early evening and falling into the 60s.

Sunshine will continue on Wednesday. Expect some warm temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will remain low for most of the work week. We are seeing some indications of increased rain chances by Friday evening. Right now it looks like the moisture will be somewhat limited.

First Alert: Rain chances are climbing just in time for the weekend. We'll see a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on Saturday. While thunder and lightning is likely, I'm not seeing any indications of severe weather. Sunday will be mostly sunny during the afternoon with only a few showers and storms for the first half of the day.

The forecast looks mainly dry for Monday and Tuesday.

