NFL draft a big draw, but not a record-setter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NFL draft a big draw, but not a record-setter

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Television Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - With someone walking onstage every few minutes to read a name off a piece of paper, the NFL draft wouldn't seem like a big television draw. Yet the 11.2 million people who watched this year made it the week's second most popular program.

The first round of the draft was shown on Fox, the NFL Network and several ESPN networks simultaneously. This year's assignment of college football players to NFL teams was particularly suspenseful, with a handful of quality quarterbacks waiting to be drafted, and little consensus ahead of time over how things were going to go.

Still, it wasn't quite as popular as the most-watched draft ever. That came in 2014 when another quarterback, in this case Johnny Manziel, was selected first by the Cleveland Browns. That draft reached 12.4 million people on Thursday, the Nielsen company said.

Coverage of the third day of the draft, when the players really start getting obscure, reached nearly 3 million and was the most ever, Nielsen said.

With ABC's "Roseanne" in repeats, CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" returned to the top of the ratings, reaching 11.8 million people.

CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 6.4 million viewers. ABC had 4.5 million, NBC had 4.4 million, Fox had 2.7 million, Univision had 1.6 million, ION Television had 1.3 million, Telemundo had 1.2 million and the CW had 1.1 million.

TNT was the most popular cable network, averaging 2.74 million viewers in prime time. Fox News Channel had 2.35 million, ESPN had 1.86 million, MSNBC had 1.75 million and USA had 1.45 million.

ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 8.3 million viewers. NBC's "Nightly News" was second with 7.7 million and the "CBS Evening News" had 5.9 million.

For the week of April 23-29, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8 p.m.) CBS, 11.8 million; "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.16 million; "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.26 million; "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.16 million; "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 8.77 million; "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 8.43 million; "Mom," CBS, 8.31 million; "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.13 million; "Survivor," CBS, 7.82 million; "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.79 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co. CBS is owned by CBS Corp. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp. Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox. NBC and Telemundo are owned by Comcast Corp. ION Television is owned by ION Media Networks.

___

Online:

http://www.nielsen.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • WW II veteran to graduate 68 years after leaving college

    WW II veteran to graduate 68 years after leaving college

    Monday, April 30 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 10:18:13 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:42:23 GMT
    World War II veteran Bob Barger poses with his Naval flight school certificate in Toledo, OH. Barger graduated from the University of Toledo after a review of his transcripts showed he completed enough classes in the late 1940s for a two-year degree. (AP)World War II veteran Bob Barger poses with his Naval flight school certificate in Toledo, OH. Barger graduated from the University of Toledo after a review of his transcripts showed he completed enough classes in the late 1940s for a two-year degree. (AP)

    A World War II veteran from Ohio is set to graduate 68 years after he last stepped into in a college classroom.

    More >>

    A World War II veteran from Ohio is set to graduate 68 years after he last stepped into in a college classroom.

    More >>

  • California sues over plan to scrap car emission standards

    California sues over plan to scrap car emission standards

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-05-01 17:09:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:40:46 GMT
    California and 16 other U.S. states are suing the Trump administration over its plans to scrap standards for how much greenhouse gases vehicles can emit.More >>
    California and 16 other U.S. states are suing the Trump administration over its plans to scrap standards for how much greenhouse gases vehicles can emit.More >>

  • Iconic guitar maker Gibson seeks bankruptcy protection

    Iconic guitar maker Gibson seeks bankruptcy protection

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-05-01 17:39:23 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:39:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File). FILE - In this June 17, 2016, file photo, Henry Juszkiewicz, CEO of Gibson Brands, poses for a portrait with a Gibson Custom L-5 guitar during the official opening of the European hub of Gibson Brands at the A'dam Tower i...(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File). FILE - In this June 17, 2016, file photo, Henry Juszkiewicz, CEO of Gibson Brands, poses for a portrait with a Gibson Custom L-5 guitar during the official opening of the European hub of Gibson Brands at the A'dam Tower i...
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American rock 'n' roll stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>
    The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent on the American rock 'n' roll stage, files for bankruptcy protection.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly