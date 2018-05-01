Mariners, A's to play next season's MLB opener in Japan - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mariners, A's to play next season's MLB opener in Japan

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, ground staff work prior to the American League season opening Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Oakla... (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, ground staff work prior to the American League season opening Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Oakla...
(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, glags of the United States and Japan are carried during the opening ceremony of the American League season opening Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics a... (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, glags of the United States and Japan are carried during the opening ceremony of the American League season opening Major League Baseball game between the Oakland Athletics a...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will play an opening two-game series in Tokyo on March 20 and 21, the fifth time Major League Baseball will start its season in Japan.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that Oakland will be the home team for both games. Both the Athletics and Mariners will play Japanese teams in exhibitions on March 17 and 18.

The A's and Mariners also faced each other in the last opening series at the Tokyo Dome, splitting two games in 2012. The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets played there in 2000, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2004, and the Boston Red Sox and Oakland in 2008.

In addition, MLB announced a postseason All-Star tour of Japan from Nov. 8-15 this year that includes four games in the Tokyo Dome, one at Hiroshima and two in Nagoya. The opener will be against the Central League's Yomiuri Giants and the remaining games against a Japanese All-Star team.

Major league players receive an extra $60,000 each for the regular-season series in Japan and $100,000 apiece for the postseason tour.

MLB also has played international openers in Monterrey, Mexico (San Diego and Colorado in 1999); San Juan, Puerto Rico (Toronto and Texas in 2001); and Sydney, Australia (the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona in 2014).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Sprint, T-Mobile have to sell $26.5B deal to antitrust cops

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:18:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:24:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landsc...

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.

    More >>

  • Amazon expansion includes new office, 2K jobs in Boston

    Amazon expansion includes new office, 2K jobs in Boston

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-05-01 14:39:47 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:24:32 GMT
    Amazon has unveiled plans for a major expansion in Boston's Seaport District.More >>
    Amazon has unveiled plans for a major expansion in Boston's Seaport District.More >>

  • US border agency tests body-cam use by agents in 9 locations

    US border agency tests body-cam use by agents in 9 locations

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-05-01 16:19:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:24:31 GMT
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection is starting tests of body-worn cameras for employees at nine locations, potentially leading to a broad rollout.More >>
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection is starting tests of body-worn cameras for employees at nine locations, potentially leading to a broad rollout.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly