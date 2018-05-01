Get your passions roiling with the best romance movies on Netflix

By Kailla Coomes



Solid romance movies are hard to come by: Some are too cheesy and some lack substance. Plus, with Netflix offering thousands of titles to choose from, the search for a tug-at-your-heartstrings kind of movie can be daunting. Lucky for you, we have shed the tears and let out a collective “You went back to him?” groan to find the perfect list of romance movies. From a twisted love triangle to a parallel universe, here are our choices for the best romance flicks on Netflix to try out this month.

Nominated for five Oscars,Amlie tells the story of a timid woman (Audrey Tautou) who tries to see the beauty of the world around her. She makes it her life’s goal to change people’s lives for the better. Her quest for good leads her to learn more about her self worth, and also to a young man (Mathieu Kassovitz), with whom she falls in love. The whimsical plot line and dreamy cinematography allows the film to take you on a fantastical journey though the trials and tribulations of love and finding yourself.

Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1986 musical, The Phantom of the Opera is a twisted love story that takes place inside a opera house in 1870. The story revolves around three characters: Christine (Emmy Rossum), the beautiful young singer; Raoul (Patrick Wilson), Christine’s childhood friend and soon-to-be lover; and The Phantom (Gerard Butler), a disfigured man hell-bent on making Christine his. The mesmerizing melodies joined with a slow-burning obsession make this movie enthralling until the very last crescendo.

A seemingly successful English professor, Richard (Pierce Brosnan) has just discovered that his 25-year-old girlfriend/student Kate (Jessica Alba) is pregnant in Some Kind of Beautiful. He decides to take the responsible route, marries her and relocates to her home in Los Angeles. Surprise surprise, things do not work out and they get divorced. The romance beings when Richard begins to have strong feelings for Kate’s sister Olivia (Salma Hayek). Dramatic, but playfully cheeky, this film will have you rooting for the odd couple in the end.

Sliding Doors is a fanciful film about a woman, Helen (Gwyneth Paltrow), whose life trajectory depends on whether or not she catches a train. The audience sees her life both ways, in parallel. One life leads her to stay with her boyfriend Gerry (John Lynch), while in the other she catches him cheating on her, leading her to begin a new relationship with James (John Hannah), a man she met on the train. The two disparate plot lines will have you searching for the right parallel until the very end.

Another musical to add to the list, Mamma Mia is based on the 1999 musical, filled with songs by Abba for a blast from the ’70s. The story centers around Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a bride-to-be who has, unbeknownst to her mother (Meryl Streep), invited three different men to her wedding to uncover who her real father is. The star-studded cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgard, all vying for the title of daddy dearest. This feel-good musical will have you singing along and falling for the lovely bride and groom (Dominic Cooper) as they walk down the aisle.

In the Netflix originalIbiza, Harper (Gillian Jacobs) is sent to Spain for a business meeting, so she naturally brings her two best friends, Nikki (Vanessa Bayer) and Leah (Phoebe Robinson), to join along in the merriment. Harper meets a famous DJ, Leo (Richard Madden), and her friends convince her to throw caution — and her meeting — to the wind to go to Ibiza and find this man. It’s different from regular romance plots, but conventional nonetheless. With a trio of hysterical ladies, Ibiza will hit your funny bone, but not tear too hard at your heart strings.

The Clapper is an unorthodox love story about Eddie (Ed Helms), who works as a paid audience member for infomercials, and Judy (Amanda Seyfried) who works at a gas station. He finally gets the courage to ask her out, only to have his world turned upside down when a nighttime talk show calls him out for how many infomercials he has been in. Eddie becomes infamous overnight and his relationship begins to crumble. This quirky love story explores what lengths a man will go to for true love.

