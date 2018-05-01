Get your passions roiling with the best romance movies on Netflix

By Brie Barbee



Few genres have as storied a history as romance. From Pyramus and Thisbe to Jack and Rose, stories of love and lust are some of the most appealing examples of the human experience. And it just so happens there are quite a few excellent romantic films available on Netflix, among the many other shows and movies the service offers. However, there are also some truly dreadful examples you may run into while searching for a romantic flick. If you want to avoid spoiling date night with a dud, read on for our list of the best romance movies currently available on Netflix.

The latest adaptation of Tolstoy’s Anna Kareninais set in a world of over-the-top theatrics and design in which a 19th-century Russian aristocrat (Keira Knightley) enters a forbidden love affair with the wealthy Count Vronsky (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). The film’s bold approach ultimately abandons the novel’s underlying poignancy, making for a far more entertaining adaptation than the 1997 and 1985 versions of the novel. Knightley’s superb performance also shows how far she’s come since her days aboard the Black Pearl.

The Incredible Jessica James is a witty romantic comedy with a distinctly millennial twist. The film’s titular lead (Jessica Williams) is a struggling playwright living in New York City (where else?) who’s trying to navigate life after a nasty breakup. She finds a meaningful connection with Boone (Chris O’Dowd), a divorcee with whom she has an awkward blind date. The Incredible Jessica James is hardly the most original rom-com, but William’s energetic performance, combined with her explosive chemistry with O’Dowd, make it a worthwhile film.

Few directors have as distinct a visual style as Wes Anderson, and his quirky filmMoonrise Kingdom is no exception to that rule.Moonrise Kingdomtells the story of a young boy scout (Jared Gilman) and a bookish girl (Kara Hayward) who fall in love and run away together to escape their suffocating parents. Subdued coloring and vivid New England scenery, combined with the symmetry and snap-zooms that are staples of any Anderson film, make Moonrise Kingdom — and its tremendous supporting cast including Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, and Bruce Willis — a joy to watch.

This South Korean drama takes a unique approach to the romance genre. A body-swapping film at heart, The Beauty Inside tells the story of a man who wakes up every day in a different body. Whether he wakes up as a man, woman, someone young, old, or from a totally different country, Woo-Jin must find a way to reunite with the love of his life (Hyo-Joo Han). With many recognizable Korean actors playing the part of the protagonist — such as Seo-Joon Park, Juri Ueno, and Jin-Wook Lee — this unique film shows the intricacies of love, while still remaining true to the genre.

Sleeping with Other People is a modern romantic comedy with two unlikely, albeit still likable protagonists. Twelve years after losing their virginity to each other in college, Jake (Jason Sudeikis) and Lainey (Alison Brie) become friends after confessing their sexual problems to one another. Despite their best efforts, mutual attraction sets in, and the two must navigate their complicated relationship as they struggle to come to terms with their monogamy-challenged ways. Although at times more generic than its subject suggests, Sudeikis and Brie’s incredible on-screen chemistry makes for an engaging romantic film.

Based on the 2001 novel of the same name, Atonement follows the story of two sisters and their housekeeper’s son in 20th-century Europe. At the center of this powerful adaptation is Briony (Saoirse Ronan), a 13-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a writer. She has a crush on an older boy (James McAvoy), who only has eyes for her sister (Keira Knightley). After reading a letter meant for her sister, Briony makes a half-innocent decision with long-lasting consequences. Set across three time periods, this drama highlights the intensity of young love with brilliant cinematography and a unique score.

The Way He Looks (Hoje Eu Quero Voltar Sonzinho in Portugese) is a 2014 coming-of-age romantic drama from director Daniel Ribeiro. Leonardo (Ghilherme Lobo) is a blind teenager longing for more independence, but the arrival of a new classmate (Fabio Audi) transforms his daily life and his relationship with his best friend (Tess Amorim). With moments of humor and tenderness, this emotional drama captures the innocence of young love, and effectively depicts the hesitancy and emotion behind expressing affection when rejection can have unforeseen consequences.

Not to be confused with the Anthony Bourdain travel show of the same name (although, that’s a great show), No Reservationsfollows the story of a perfectionist chef, Kate (Catherine Zeta-Jones), whose nine-year-old niece moves in with her after her sister dies in a car crash. Despite her best intentions, Kate falls in love with the new sous chef (Aaron Eckhart) at her restaurant, whose bubbly personality fills the kitchen and has an overwhelming positive affect on her grief-stricken niece. This sentimental movie, while formulaic in plot, has a good heart and some very enjoyable moments.

The iconic Renee Zellweger-led romcom, based on the 1996 novel of the same name, is now streaming on Netflix. Bridget Jones’s Diary is an early 2000’s reinterpretation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Bridget, a 32-year-old publicist working in London who’s unlucky in love, constantly fantasizes about her boss (Hugh Grant). She later meets Mark (Colin Firth), the barrister son of her parents’ friends, and vows to take charge of her life. A feel-good story with many familiar themes, Bridget Jones’s Diary is about a woman trying to better herself on her quest for love.

Determined to fall in love, 15-year-old Adele (Adele Exarchopoulos) meets a blue-haired girl named Emma (Lea Seydoux) on the street who changes her entire world. Emma allows Adele to discover desire and assert herself as a woman, while ultimately finding herself. Based on a graphic novel of the same name, this coming-of-age drama is filled with visual symbolism (particularly around the color blue) and an overarching sense of realism. It’s worth nothing that Blue is the Warmest Color is rated NC-17 for its sexual content. This emotional and steamy film is worth watching, but it might make for awkward viewing with your parents.

