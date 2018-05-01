How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

By Parker Hall



Netflix is great for when you want to spend your night on the couch, but what if you have a long plane ride ahead of you? Thankfully, you can download a heck of lot of material from the popular on-demand streaming service for offline viewing. Not sure what to download? We’ve put together a few comprehensive lists, one outlining the best movies on Netflix and the other highlighting the best shows on Netflix.

For now,downloading titles for offline playback is limited tothe Netflix app, which is currently available for both iOS and Android. The functionality is also built into the Netflix app for Windows 10, assuming you’re running Windows 10 Anniversary Update or later. Read on to find out how to download movies from Netflix onto all of your devices. The following instructions should work for iOS, Android, and Windows 10, despite being specific to the latter.

Getting your download on

Step 1:Get up to date

First things first, you’ll need to make sure your Netflix app is up to date. If you don’t have your device set to auto update,simply click on the app in the App Store(you’ll need version 9.0 or later) for iOS devices, or do the same in the Google Play Store for Android devices. If you plan on using theNetflix app for Windows 10,select Store in the taskbar or Start menu, click your user icon, and select Downloads or Updates. Finally, selectCheck for Updates and the Netflix app will begin updating.

Step 2: Choose your download quality

Netflix offers two quality levels for downloads: Standard and High. The latter seems to be high definition — somewhere between 720p and 1080p resolution — though Netflix doesn’t specify. Standard uses less space on your device and allows you to download content quicker, whereas High takes a bit more space and patience.Which one you’ll want to use will depend on how much free space you have on your device, and what kind of device you’re using. Standard mode may look fine on your phone, for instance, whereas a higher resolution may be preferable for your tablet orlaptop.

To choose, selectthe menu icon on the left and scroll down to App Settings. From there, under the Downloads heading, click or tap Video Quality and select your preferred quality. We’ll get into more details on how much space Netflix downloads take uplater in this article.

Step 3: Pick your poison

Not everything on Netflix is available for download, but the company has made downloadable titles easy to find by arrangingthem in a special section called simply Available for Download. To get there, click or tap the Menu button in the upper-left corner — it will be the first option below the Home section.If you’re searching for specific titles, simply look for the download icon, which is a downward arrow with a horizontal line beneath it.

Step 4: Start downloading

To begin downloading a title, simply select the Download icon affixed to the show or movie you want to watch. There is one thing Android users will need to be aware of here: You can only download titles to the same storage device on whichthe Netflix app is stored. This means that, if you want to download content to an SD card, you’ll needto install the Netflix app there as well.

Step 5: Watch your downloaded titles

Once downloaded, all Netflix content will appear in theMy Downloads section, which can be found byselecting the menu button in the app’s upper-left corner. The My Downloads folder is located just above the Home section. The title’s running time, as well as how much space it uses, is listed directly beside it. To play an episode, simply click or tap the video thumbnail.

How much spacedo I need?

Just how much space a download takes up depends onhow long the title is and, of course, the playback quality. As an example, we downloaded the Netflix originalThe Ritual, as well asthe first episode of Stranger Things,in both Standard and High quality.

The Ritual has a runtime of 94 minutes. The Standard version of the film used 542MB of space, while the higher-quality iteration took up 1.8GB.Stranger Things‘ firstepisode is48 minutes long and takes up 197.1MB of space in Standard quality and 310.1MB in High. As mentioned above, Standard should be fine for most phones, but if you’re picky — or watching ona bigger screen— you’ll want to use the higher resolution.

What’s available?

As noted previously, not all of Netflix’s library of streaming titles is available for download. One group of titlesyou can always count on being available, however, are Netflix Originals. Every Netflix title we looked at was immediately available for download, including episodes of Stranger Things, The Punisher, Orange is the New Black, House of Cards, Narcos, and The Crown.

Other titles available at the time of writing includedTV shows like Breaking Bad, The Office, and Grey’s Anatomy. Movies available for download includedRogue One: A Star Wars Story, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Cars 3, and Beauty and the Beast.

Many of these titles will only be available for a limited time, and once they’re gone from the service, you won’t be able to access their downloaded iterations, either. There’s also no way to move the files from your mobile device to your PC, so if you were planning to fill a hard drive with Netflix titles, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

How do I delete titles?

Whether you’ve already watched downloaded titles or simply want to make room for other things, you’ll eventually want to get rid of them. Thankfully, there are two ways to go about this, depending on how much content you want to delete at once.

Step 1: Deleting a single title

If you only want to delete a single title at a time, you can do so via theMy Downloads section. In Windows 10, for example, just open the title, click on the Downloaded button, and select Delete Download. You can also click on the pencil edit icon and select the titles to delete. Titles will be deleted without a second confirmation, however, so be careful.

Step 2: Deleting all titles

You could delete everything in the My Downloads section individually, but if you’re looking to clear everything all at once, there’s an easier way. Go to Settings, then simply click on Delete All Downloads.

