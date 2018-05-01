Facebook takes aim at Tinder and Bumble with its own dating service

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.

By Lulu Chang



Content Provided by

When Mark Zuckerberg took the stage at Facebook’s F8 developer conference to discuss the future of Facebook and its related properties — including Instagram — one of the first new features he announced was something of a surprise. Facebook is going to get into the dating game. And now, we’re getting more information about what this service will look like.

First and foremost, the dating app won’t have ads, but will still be free. While this isn’t revolutionary for other dating apps, it isquite notable considering that Facebook’s primary revenue source comes from its advertisements. Luckily, you won’t be courted by companies and services — just by potential matches.

Rather than pulling information directly from your Facebook profile, the dating service will require users to create a separate dating page. While you’ll access this profile through your existing Facebook page, when potential matches see you, it will be through the lens of the dating-specific profile, not your general Facebook information. That said, a spokesperson noted that there are no plans to make a separate app for the service.

As for how you’ll actually be matched with other users, Facebook “will make some recommendations based on interests and other data, like your location, but you’ll also be able to find possible matches by ‘unlocking’ groups or events on Facebook, which will allow you to connect with other singles who have unlocked those same groups or events,” Recode reports.

And once you’ve matched, you’ll use a separate messaging portal to actually connect with your potential dream guy or gal. You won’t be placed in Messenger or WhatsApp until both you and your prospective paramour have agreed to exchange numbers or usernames. Plus, messages will only be text-based — no images or videos allowed.

“We’re building a feature for dating and relationships within the Facebook app. People already use Facebook to meet new people, and we want to make that experience better,” Facebook said in an announcement. “People will be able to create a dating profile that is separate from their Facebook profile and potential matches will be recommended based on dating preferences, things in common, and mutual friends.”

It’s a move that Zuckerberg justifies by noting that one in three marriages in the U.S. begins online, and by citing the number of people who come up to him on the street, gesture to their children, and thank him personally. He even goes on to dig at popular dating app Tinder, by saying the Facebook dating service is designed for “relationships” instead of “hookups.” Its actual use in practice, Zuckerberg neglects to mention, will be up to its users.

The dating service functionality will reportedly go into testing later this year.

“They’ll have the option to discover others with similar interests through their Groups or Events. However, what people do within the dating feature will not be shown to their friends. We’ll share more information when this begins testing later this year,” the announcement continues.

That means you’ll at least have some amount of privacy on your dating profile, but it begs the question of why users wouldn’t just continue using apps like Tinder, which already use Facebook data to fill out your profile.

The announcement comes on the heels of Bumble’s high-profile departure from Facebook, as the dating service removed its previous Facebook profile requirement after some users cited issues with the direction Facebook has been heading lately when it comes to managing user data.

“The reason behind this improvement is due to the overwhelming request from prospective users who are not too fond of Facebook and, because of this, refused to give online dating a try,” a Bumble PR representative told Ars Technica.

Updated on May 7: Added more information about Facebook’s dating service.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.