Hoover High School Student Wins 2018 congressional art competition

Hoover High school senior Grace Varner is serious about her art.

“I am doing a light concentration for my AP portfolio,” says Varner.

But when her teacher called to say Varner’s artwork won the 2018 congressional art competition, she sounded more like a typical teenager.

“I was so excited, I am pretty sure I squealed really loud. Immediately after that I called my parents,” says Varner.

The graphite drawing titled “Brother” was inspired by a photo her bother took of himself.

“This whole year I have been looking for interesting subjects, including interesting lighting and color,” says Varner. “He had taken this picture, he had overlaid a map on his face with a projector and took the picture. I asked him if i could draw it, and i did.”

The drawing is now on it’s way to Washington, DC where it will be on display at the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

“It's crazy, I never imagined that that would happen. When I entered it and it won I was ecstatic.

That's so cool, to have a my art in the capitol!”

64 students from 17 area high schools participated in this year's Congressional Art Competition. Students submit entries to their representative's office, and panels of district artists choose the winners.

She says Hoover High’s art program has been the perfect place for her to excel in her passions.

“We have lots of nice resources. I can basically use whatever I need to produce what I want to. It’s allowed me to have all these opportunities to create my art and it’s wonderful,” says Varner.

Varner herself will be honored at an awards ceremony in DC as well.

After high school, she plans to attend The University of Montevallo and major in art. She is considering becoming an art teacher one day.

