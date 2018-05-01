Alabama Caviar - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama Caviar

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of baby lima beans
1/2 cup of butter beans
1/4 cup diced red onion
1/4 cup sweet diced bell pepper
1/4 tsp cumin seed
1/2 tsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp mexican oregano
salt & pepper
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp lemon juice
3.2 oz blackened shrimp


Directions:

Dust shrimp with blacken spice and saute in 1.5 tbsp of oil for 3 minutes
Combine all other ingredients and let marinate in refrigerator
Serve with shrimp on top of Alabama Caviar or combine all ingredients and refrigerate until served

