Ingredients:

1/2 cup of baby lima beans

1/2 cup of butter beans

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup sweet diced bell pepper

1/4 tsp cumin seed

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp mexican oregano

salt & pepper

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp lemon juice

3.2 oz blackened shrimp



Directions:

Dust shrimp with blacken spice and saute in 1.5 tbsp of oil for 3 minutes

Combine all other ingredients and let marinate in refrigerator

Serve with shrimp on top of Alabama Caviar or combine all ingredients and refrigerate until served

