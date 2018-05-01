Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for May 2018

By Lucas Coll



When you’re picking out a brand-new 4K TV to watch your shows and movies in all their HD glory, why not go big? The right smart TV can make any viewing experience more special, and there’s no better time to buy than right now. A good 4K TV is the best and easiest way to take any home entertainment setup to the next level, and once you start enjoying all of your favorite content in crisp Ultra HD, you’ll wonder why you waited so long to upgrade.

Once you read up on how to buy a 4K TVandwhat makes 4K resolution so unique, you can begin to search online for a big screen that matches what you’re looking forand then hook up your new television with the best Ultra HD Blu-raysto really get that home theater going. To help get the ball rolling, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals and smart TV deals available online right now — all of which check in at $1,000 or less.

The Best Deal

Samsung 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Pro — $370

Experience movies and shows in breathtakingly cinematic HDR quality with this Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV. This model pairs 4K Ultra HDclarity with the color range and detail of Samsung’s HDR Pro technology for incredibly lifelike picture quality — no more washed-out, gray-looking blacks thanks to the TV’s Essential Black Pro feature. Motion Rate 120 keeps the action moving smoothly during fast-paced scenes, with no obnoxious screen tearing, while the built-in Samsung Smart Hub places all of your favorite content at your fingertips without the need for an external streaming device.

This Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV regularly sells for $750, but a special discount plus an $80 mail-in rebate brings this television down to just$370 from Newegg, saving you $380.

$370 from Newegg

The Rest

TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV — $600

This TCL 4K TV delivers a powerful picture performance by combining Dolby Vision, the premium high dynamic range (HDR) experience, with advanced technologies that offer superior contrast and brighter, more accurate colors. It has a contemporary design, with metallic trim that frames the sleek cabinet. Choose from more than 4,000 streaming channels, plus a full-arrayof live sports, news, music, and more. The super-simple advanced remote offers easy navigation, voice search, and a headphone jack for private listening.

This 4K HDR10 smart TV makes it easy to enjoy all of your favorite content — whether you stream it, pay for a cable or satellite subscription, or use the built-in tuner to enjoy free over-the-air channels on your screen. The 2017 model normally retails for $900 but is currently discounted to $600 on Amazon, providing a $300 of savings.

$600 from Amazon

Samsung 49-Inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV — $798

If you’re in the market for a great QLED deal, Samsung — the company that pioneered this new quantum-dot technology — is the brand to check out. If you’re wondering what the difference is between QLED and OLED, take a look at our comprehensive guide for a better understanding, or just trust that you’re going to love that beautiful Ultra HD picture you’ll get with any 4K content you display on it.

This 49-inch QLED smart 4K TV with Samsung Smart Hub is currently on sale for just $798 from Walmart (with free two-day shipping) after a nice $502 discount.

$798 from Walmart

Sceptre 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV — $1,000

For a supersized 4K TV that won’t require taking out a second mortgage, consider the Sceptre U750CV-U, which comes in at a massive 75 inches. The Ultra HD resolution, 16.7 million colors, and 20,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio combine to bring cinema-quality video right into your home.

The SceptreU750CV-U may not boast built-in smart functionality, but with four HDMI ports, you’ve got connection points for your favorite streaming device, gaming console, and Blu-Ray player. Plus, at $1,000 from Walmart after a whopping $800 discount, it’s one of the best 4K TV deals you’re likely to find on a model this huge.

$1,000 from Walmart

Vizio 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD SmartCast XLED TV — $600

For an HDTV that’s big enough without being overkill for your home, Vizio’s 65-inch E65-E1 is a great pick. This 4K TV boasts true color Ultra HD with HDR compatibility for a great picture. As a smart TV, it also offers Wi-Fi connectivity for use with all your streaming devices and apps, and comes with Google Chromecast built in so you can start watching your favorite content right out of the box.

One unique feature of the Vizio 4K TV lineup is the XLED display, which has 14 Active LED zones that automatically adjust the backlighting to optimize the picture on the fly and deliver rich colors and true, deep black. SmartCast is compatible with all of the top streaming services, from Netflix to Amazon, and allows you to browse and control your libraries right from the TV screen or your smartphone.

Now $600 from Walmart, this SmartCast HDR TV from Vizio has everything you need, along with a nice $298 discount.

$600 from Walmart

Samsung 55-Inch Curved 4K Ultra HD TV— $1,000

Get pulled into the action by the Auto Depth Enhancer on this curved TV from Samsung. The 55-inch MU7500 curved 4K UHD TV boasts 4K HDR Pro, which lets you experience a wider range of color and contrast than Full HD. Experience smooth action on fast-moving content with Motion Rate 120, which lets you enjoy all the action without interruption, from the final seconds of a chase scene to the last pitch of a game.

With a curved 360-degree design, this TV looks stylish front to back, whether mounted on a wall or sitting on a stand. The55-inch MU7500 curved 4K UHD smart TV normally retails for $1,300, but is currently marked down to $1,000 on Samsung after a $300 discount.

$1,000 from Samsung

Hisense 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV — $300

Thanks to modern advances, you no longer have to pay through the nose to enjoy Ultra HD. Score a large 4K TV for just $300 with thisHisense 55-inch 4K smart LED TV deal.Withmore than8 million pixels and four times the resolution of 1080p Full HDTV, it displaysevery scene in breathtaking detail and clarity.

This model hasDBX-TV digital sound from two built-in speakers, and all the ports you need including four UHD-ready HDMI connections supporting the latest input devices. It also boasts an upscaler that smooths out legacy media on the screen to look as close to 4K as possible — while upscaling can’t bring your old DVDs into true 4K, it’ll make them look better. With a sleek, modern design complemented by a redesigned base with a slim frame, this Hisense TV is the perfect upgradefor any room.

The TV regularly retails for $420 but is currently marked down to $300 on Walmart (the same price as an Apple Watch), providing a $110 discount along with free shipping or in-store pickup.

$300 from Walmart

TCL 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV — $350

For the cheapest 4K Roku television you’re likely to find, check out the TCL lineup. This 4K smart TV is a best-seller in the LED and LCD HDTV category on Amazon, and with smart functionality and 4K Ultra HD picture clarity, it’s not difficult to see why. The well-balanced contrast, color, and detail of high dynamic range (HDR)produce a more lifelike picture.

Beyond thehigh dynamic range technology, this model has a 120Hz refresh rate that allows fast-moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur. An intuitive interface gives you easy access to more than 4,000 streaming channels, cable TV, and gaming consoles and other devices, as well as all menus and channels. It’s compatible with cable, satellite, antenna, and streaming, so you can enjoy your favorite content any way you like. You can also easily search top streaming channels by title, actor, or director, all from one place. Wi-Fi-enabled Voice search is available using the free Roku mobile app.

This 4K Ultra HD smart TV normally retails for $480 but is currently marked down to $350 on Amazon, saving you $130.

$350 from Amazon

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? FindTV dealsand more from our curated deals page.

Update: Added the Samsung 50-inch HDR Pro, Vizio 65-inch XLED SmartCast, Samsung 49-inch QLED, and Sceptre 75-inch 4K TV deals. Removed expired offers and updated prices.

