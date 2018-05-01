The Atari VCS is real: Here’s everything we know about it

By Kevin Parrish



Atari will soon attempt to re-enter the console business with the Atari VCS, a set-top device device that will play classic Atari games, but may also do much more.

The VCS, initially introduced as the “Ataribox” in 2017, was introduced in its rebranded form at the 2018 Game Developer Conference. At the conference, Atari showed off the final design, meant to evoke memories of the classic Atari 2600, as well as its two controllers — one is a pretty stnadard gamepad complete with an Xbox-style layout, while the other looks almost identical to the 2600’s controller. Now, Atari is preparing to start taking pre-orderson May 30.

We still aren’t sure what the Atari VCS is for. Whenthe device was revealed shortly after at E3 2017, the VCS looked to be a revamp of 1980’s classic Atari 2600 console akin to Nintendo’s NESand SNES “Classic Edition” consoles. Atari CEO Fred Chesnais threw a wrench in that logic when he said Atari was back in the hardware business, and that the system would be based on PC technology. The statement has opened the door for all kinds of theories.

For now, here’s what we know for sure about the Atari VCS.

What will it look like?

The Atari VCS sports a fairly slim form factor, with wood paneling on the front similar to the classic 2600 system, as well as a series of deep grooves running along the plastic. A glowing Atari logo is visible on the front, as well, and at first glance, the system doesn’t really look like a game console.

Previously, images showed two external designs: one with a solid black shell save for a red illuminated panel on the back, and another resembling the classic Atari 2600 with a black chassis and a wood grain front — the wood is real, as well. Note that the black/red design sports a front-facing red illuminated Atari logo.

The front panel can actually be wood or glass, the company says, with four indicator lights glowing through the material. The retro-inspired “Collector’s Edition” console is time-limited and available through the IndieGoGo pre-sale.

What kind of hardware are we talking about?

The Atari VCS will sport four USB ports, one HDMI port, and an SD card slot on the back. Given the Atari VCS is a crowd-funded project, that lineup could change before the product goes retail, especially the four USB ports located on the back. Consoles typically have ports for controllers on the front for better reach, and for added protection against reactive console spinning due to cord pulling.

In an email shared by Atari, the company shared that the system will use a custom AMD processor with Radeon Graphics, and it will sport a customizable user interface built on Linux. It will be a “full PC experience” capable of running streaming services, music, and social networks, as well. The console will support 4K HDR gaming at 60 frames per second, and it supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi.

What games will it play?

Atari hasn’t shared details on the specific games it plans to include in the Atari VCS, but said in the email that it will feature both classic Atari games as well as “current titles from a range of studios,” with information coming on partners in the near-future.

When will it be available?

The Atari VCS is currently on track to ship in Spring, 2019. Atari will start taking pre-orders for it via Indiegogo starting May 30, 2018. The console will initially cost $199, though it said that is an “early bird” price for the first wave pre-order customers, implying that the final retail price will be higher.



