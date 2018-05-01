Trump honors Army's football team, jokes about space force

T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.
Colorado isn't the only state where an underfunded retirement system has played a role in a teacher uprising sweeping the U.S.
