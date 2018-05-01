Jill: Even hotter Tuesday than Monday

Monday we topped off with normal high temperatures, but today we will rise a few degrees above normal and reach the lower 80s. We are seeing a bit more moisture in the air and that has caused a few puffy clouds to form. There is even a small chance for a stray shower this afternoon and evening near Greene County, otherwise we will remain dry.

The weather looks great for those in Shelby County who are heading to the Oak Mountain State Fair and also those attending the Jack Johnson concert in Tuscaloosa.



Temperatures will range from 85-90 degrees between Wednesday and Friday. That’s the warmest air so far this season.



Active weather stays focused across the Midwest this week and then we will see some of that action over the weekend. It will be much weaker and less organized by the time scattered showers and storms impact us on Saturday and Sunday across east Alabama. Models continue to vary on the forecast each run and we continue to make adjustments.



If you have outdoor plans this weekend then be sure to keep an eye to the sky and look for lightning alerts from the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Remember, if the thunder roars to go indoors.



Tracking dry and warm weather on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

