NC State adds C Wyatt Walker, a grad transfer from Samford

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State has added center Wyatt Walker as a graduate transfer from Samford.

Coach Kevin Keatts announced Walker's signing on Tuesday, saying he will graduate later this month and will join the Wolfpack over the summer.

The 6-foot-9 Walker averaged 12.9 points and a Southern Conference-best 9.7 rebounds as a sophomore in 2016-17. He played just two games last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Walker is expected to help an N.C. State frontcourt after 7-footer Omer Yurtseven transferred to Georgetown.

